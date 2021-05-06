Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $473.10 million-$476.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.24 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.47 to $0.55 EPS.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.99. 277,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average is $153.43. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $97.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.50.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

