Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Releases Earnings Results

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.78. 102,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,648. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $626.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

