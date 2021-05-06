Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,554,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,546,615. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.1356 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

