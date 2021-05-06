bAlpha Price Tops $677.50 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $677.50 or 0.01211016 BTC on exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $618,924.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00083309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00807781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00102904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.47 or 0.08997268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

