Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 392,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,635,807 shares.The stock last traded at $15.13 and had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

