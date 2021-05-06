Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered Ballard Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.87.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 555,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,807. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $14,983,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.