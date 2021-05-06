Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $34,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 128,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 336,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 315,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 159,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 154,378 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.87.

Shares of BLDP opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.