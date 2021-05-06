Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 5,603 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $119,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $21.24 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

