Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $222.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

