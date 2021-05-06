Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 13,164 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 86.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COG. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

