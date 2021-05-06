Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 1,236 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.14 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

