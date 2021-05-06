Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $99,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $389.12 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $393.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.60 and a 200-day moving average of $325.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

