Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.55.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $119.18 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

