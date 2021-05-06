Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 732 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,408,000 after buying an additional 960,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

