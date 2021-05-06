B. Riley Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $135.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BC. Truist upped their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

NYSE BC opened at $112.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,554,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

