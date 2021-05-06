B. Riley Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $135.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BC. Truist upped their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.
NYSE BC opened at $112.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,554,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
