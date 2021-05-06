Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AZYO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aziyo Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

