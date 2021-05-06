AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 million-$31.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.35 million.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. 13,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,931. AXT has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.92 million, a PE ratio of -315.89 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

