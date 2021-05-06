Axos Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:AX opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 412,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.