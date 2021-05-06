Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $42.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 539,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.