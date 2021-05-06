AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) PT Lowered to $28.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 221.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AVRO stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $364.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AVROBIO by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AVROBIO by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

