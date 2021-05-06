Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.21. 11,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

