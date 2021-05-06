Avista (NYSE:AVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avista stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

