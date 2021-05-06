Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 140.32%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 30,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

ASM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

