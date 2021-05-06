Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $426,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.19. 3,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.