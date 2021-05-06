Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 758 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,571,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $104.42. 39,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $104.61. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.