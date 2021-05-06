Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 277.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $28.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.00. 505,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,838. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.68.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

