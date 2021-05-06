Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 107,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,638. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.