Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

