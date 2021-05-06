Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $227.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $202.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.08.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $216.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.