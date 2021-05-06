Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar Acquires 4,284 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.