Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stock Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.