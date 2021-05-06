AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $147.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.12.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $187.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

