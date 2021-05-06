AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,934,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 406,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,198,000 after buying an additional 307,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $187.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.21. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

