Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

ANZBY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.