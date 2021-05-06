Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Up 0.5%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.70. Approximately 1,289,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,363,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.03.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$67.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.