Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

TSE:AI opened at C$13.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 97.92 and a current ratio of 97.94. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.17 million and a PE ratio of 14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.69.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$16.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.