Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ATC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,432. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89.

Get Atotech alerts:

ATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.