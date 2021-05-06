Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $253.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.24. 24,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.48, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

