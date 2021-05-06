Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $2.55 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00072388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00272560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.06 or 0.01177844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.72 or 0.00749792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,322.49 or 0.99779060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.