Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of AAWW traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.24. 5,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,327. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,711. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

