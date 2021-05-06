Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

ATRA opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $79,235.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,590.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,642,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

