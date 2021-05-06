Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,344. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $28.20.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
