Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ASTE opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

