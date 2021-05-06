Assured Guaranty Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AGO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.51. 3,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,409. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

