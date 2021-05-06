AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Announces Earnings Results

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.80. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,906. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,136.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 35,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $876,550.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,034.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,131. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

