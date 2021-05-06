Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 598,755 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 598,755 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $121.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

