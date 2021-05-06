Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 22,435 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,435 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after buying an additional 271,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

