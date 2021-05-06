Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 97,849 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.