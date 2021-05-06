Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $22,725,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $104.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.57 million, a P/E ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

