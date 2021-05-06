Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.12 Million in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fortis by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 42,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Fortis stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $44.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

